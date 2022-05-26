Husband of teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting dies of heart attack

The husband of one of the two teachers killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has passed away this evening from a heart attack, according a family member.

Joe Garcia, husband to fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia, who was killed along with a colleague and 19 schoolchildren, died at home earlier today.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by Ms Garcia's nephew.

The couple had been married for 24 years.

"Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief," Irma Garcias' nephew John Martinez wrote on Twitter.

"Truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling.

"Please pray for our family. God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy."

Ms Garcia died when gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the school, barricaded himself in a classroom and began shooting at those inside.

Also killed were children Nevaeh Bravo, 10, Jacklyn Jaylen Cazares, 10,Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, Ellie Garcia, Eliahna Garcia, Uziyah Garcia, 8, Amerie jo Garza, 10, Xavier Lopez, 10, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10,Tess Mata, Alithia Ramierz, 10, Annabell Rodriguez, 10, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, Cliahana Cruz Torres, and Rojelio Torres, 10.

The gunman also killed Eva Mireles, another fourth-grade teacher at the school.

The Robb Elementary school attack was the deadliest in the US since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.

In the wake of Tuesday's shooting, victims' loved ones took to social media to express anguish over the loss of children who never came home from school.

"We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school," Kimberly Mata-Rubio posted on Facebook in a remembrance of her daughter, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, a fourth-grade honor student.

"We had no idea this was goodbye."