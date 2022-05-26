Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey charged with four sexual assaults 

It follows a review of the evidence gathered by the London Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the actor.
Kevin Spacey. File Picture: Matt Crossick/PA

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 15:40
Ryan Hooper, PA

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 62-year-old has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

It follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the actor.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.” 

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner and known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards.

He was previously artistic director of The Old Vic theatre in London.

More to follow . . .

