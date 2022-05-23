Washington sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach

Washington sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
Mark Zuckerberg (Niall Carson/PA)
Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 21:55
Associated Press reporters

The District of Columbia has sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.

DC attorney general Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Mr Zuckerberg in DC Superior Court.

The lawsuit maintains that Mr Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving Cambridge Analytica.

(Alamy/PA)

The data-mining firm gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.

Their data is alleged to have been used to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Zuckerberg, who co-founded Facebook and has headed its board since 2012, controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an unparalleled level of control over the operations of Facebook as it has grown into the largest social media company in the world”, the lawsuit says.

Mr Racine is seeking damages and penalties from Mr Zuckerberg as may be determined in a trial.

Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is based in Menlo Park, California.

More in this section

Downing Street partygate Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over images showing him drinking at leaving do
Monkeypox Monkeypox outbreak ‘sparked by sex at raves in Spain and Belgium’
Johnny Depp Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters last week of testimony
zuckerbergDigitalPlace: International
Damage in Donetsk (AP)

‘Ashamed’ Russian diplomat quits over Putin’s ‘intolerable’ war

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices