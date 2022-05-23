Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters last week of testimony

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her
Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters last week of testimony

Actor Johnny Depp talks to his attorney, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Monday, May 23, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 18:18

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 20 on Monday.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 20 of the trial live below:

More in this section

Iraq Sandstorm More hardship as new sandstorm engulfs parts of Middle East
Wrongful Conviction-Settlement New York City to pay millions to man wrongly convicted of 1996 murder
Liver Disease Children Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
liveblog
Former Pennsylvania attorney general Kathleen Kane, centre, is led to court (Matt Rourke/AP)

Former state attorney general sent for treatment after probation violation

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices