Joe Biden to outline countries joining new Asia trade pact

Joe Biden to outline countries joining new Asia trade pact
US President Joe Biden has promised “concrete benefits” for the people of the Indo-Pacific region from a new trade pact he was set to launch during his tour of Asia (David Mareuil/Pool Photo via AP)
Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 05:26
Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani, Associated Press

US President Joe Biden has promised “concrete benefits” for the people of the Indo-Pacific region from a new trade pact he was set to launch during his tour of Asia.

Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday, Mr Biden said the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework would also increase US cooperation with other nations in the region.

The White House said the framework will help the US and Asian economies work more closely on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy, worker protections and anticorruption efforts.

The details still need to be negotiated among the member countries, making it difficult for the administration to say how this agreement would fulfil the promise of helping US workers and businesses while also meeting global needs.

Countries signing on to the framework were to be announced on Monday during Mr Biden’s visit to Tokyo for talks with Mr Kishida.

It is the latest step by the Biden administration to try to preserve and broaden US influence in a region that until recently looked to be under the growing sway of China.

Mr Kishida hosted a formal state welcome for Mr Biden at Akasaka Palace, including a white-clad military honour guard and band in the front plaza.

Reviewing the assembled troops, Mr Biden placed his hand over his heart as he passed the American flag and bowed slightly as he passed the Japanese standard.

Mr Kishida, in brief remarks, said he was “absolutely delighted” to welcome Mr Biden to Tokyo on the first Asia trip of his presidency.

Along with Mr Biden, he drove a tough line against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, saying it “undermines the foundation of global order”.

Mr Biden and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, review an honour guard during a welcome ceremony for President Biden, at the Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP, Pool)

Mr Biden, who is in the midst of a five-day visit to South Korea and Japan, called the US-Japanese alliance a “cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific” and thanked Japan for its “strong leadership” in standing up to Russia.

The White House announced plans to build the economic framework in October as a replacement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which the US dropped out of in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump.

Mr Biden’s first stop on Monday was a private meeting with Emperor Naruhito of Japan at the emperor’s residence on the lush grounds of the Imperial Palace before the talks with Mr Kishida.

The two leaders were also set to meet with families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago.

The Japanese premier took office last fall and is looking to strengthen ties with the US and build a personal relationship with Mr Biden. He will host the president at a restaurant for dinner.

The launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, also known as IPEF, has been billed by the White House as one of the bigger moments of Mr Biden’s Asia trip and of his ongoing effort to bolster ties with Pacific allies.

More in this section

Baby Formula Shortage Baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe to help ease shortage
Royals attend Glade of Light Memorial Boyfriend of Manchester Arena bombing victim gives touching tribute on fifth anniversary
Switzerland WHO Assembly Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief
BidenPlace: International
Australia’s new prime minister has been sworn into office ahead of a Tokyo summit with US President Joe Biden (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)

Albanese sworn in as prime minister in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices