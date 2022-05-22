Joe Biden praises Hyundai’s US investment as Asia tour continues

President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday.

Mr Biden showcased Hyundai’s pledge to invest at least 10 billion dollars (£8 billion) in electric vehicles and related technologies in the US.

He also says the US is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver during his visit to the region.

Hyundai’s investment includes 5.5 billion dollars for an electric vehicle and battery factory in Georgia.

Joe Biden with Hyundai chief Euisun Chung (Evan Vucci/AP)

Appearing with the US leader, Hyundai chief executive Euisun Chung said his company would spend another 5 billion on artificial intelligence for autonomous vehicles and other technologies.

“Electric vehicles are good for our climate goals, but they’re also good for jobs,” Mr Biden said. “And they’re good for business.”

The major US investment by a South Korean company is a reflection of how the US and South Korea are leveraging their longstanding military ties into a broader economic partnership.

Mr Biden said he was not concerned about any possible provocation by North Korea while he is touring the region.

“We are prepared for anything North Korea does,” he said in response to a reporter’s question.

“We’ve talked through how we’d respond to whatever they do so I am not concerned, if that’s what you’re suggesting.”

The US president has made greater economic cooperation with South Korea a priority, saying on Saturday that “it will bring our two countries even closer together, cooperating even more closely than we already do, and help strengthen our supply chains, secure them against shocks and give our economies a competitive edge”.

The pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February has forced a deeper rethinking of national security and economic alliances.

Coronavirus outbreaks led to shortages of computer chips, autos and other goods that the Biden administration says can ultimately be fixed by having more manufacturing domestically and with trusted allies.

Mr Biden is heading to Tokyo later on Sunday (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Biden’s meeting on Sunday with Hyundai’s chief comes after the president made an earlier stop at a computer chip plant run by Samsung, the Korean electronics giant that plans to build a 17 billion dollar (£13.6 billion) production facility in Texas.

Hyundai’s Georgia factory is expected to employ 8,100 workers and produce up to 300,000 vehicles annually, with plans for construction to begin early next year and production to start in 2025 near the unincorporated town of Ellabell.

Before meeting Hyundai’s chief, Mr Biden attended Mass at his hotel in Seoul along with some White House staff.

Mr Biden will also meet with service members and military families at Osan Air Base and address US and Korean troops.

Along with Korean President Yoon Sook Yeol, Mr Biden on Saturday announced they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.

Mr Yoon campaigned on a promise to strengthen the US-South Korea relationship. He reiterated at a dinner on Saturday in Mr Biden’s honour that it was his goal to move the relationship “beyond security” issues with North Korea, which have long dominated the relationship.

“I will try and design a new future vision of our alliances with you, Mr President,” Mr Yoon said.

Mr Biden heads to Tokyo later on Sunday. On Monday, he will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lay out his vision for negotiating a new trade agreement called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.