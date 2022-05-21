German storm generated three tornadoes, says weather service

German storm generated three tornadoes, says weather service
Two trucks overturned after a storm in Paderborn, Germany (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)
Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 09:20
Associated Press Reporter

A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country’s weather service has said.

More than 40 people were injured in one western city.

Damage at a chemical plant in Paderborn (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home.

Storms on Thursday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled on to rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.

The German Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia – in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt, and on the edge of the town of Hoexter, news agency dpa reported.

A loaf of bread lies among the debris on the edge of a street in Paderborn (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

Police in Paderborn said that 43 people were injured there, 30 of whom were taken to hospital.

The storm loosened roof tiles, brought down scaffolding, overturned cars and sent tree branches crashing into windows.

Further south, authorities in Bavaria said 14 people were injured on Friday when the wooden hut they were trying to shelter in collapsed during a storm at Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg.

Latest

