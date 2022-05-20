Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in Britain?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in Britain.
The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11bn (€13bn).
There were a record 177 billionaires in Britain, according to the figures.
The list featured a number of recognisable figures including Dyson vacuum entrepreneur James Dyson.
However, Roman Abramovich slipped out of the top 20 and fellow Russians Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman dropped down the list after the value of their assets was hammered by financial measures in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
These are the 20 richest people in Britain according to the Rich List:
Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family – £28.47bn (€33.5bn)
James Dyson and family – £23bn (€27bn)
David and Simon Reuben and family – £22.26bn (€26bn)
Leonard Blavatnik – £20bn (€23.6bn)
Guillaume Pousaz – £19.26bn (€22.7bn)
Lakshmi Mittal and family – £17bn (€20bn)
Christoph Henkel and family – £15bn (€17.7bn)
Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £13.5bn (€16bn)
Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12bn (€14.2bn)
Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £11.42bn (€13.5bn)
Michael Platt – £10bn (€11.8bn)
Alisher Usmanov – £10bn (€11.8bn)
Hugh Grosvenor and family – £9.73bn (€11.5bn)
Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.6bn (€11.3bn)
Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.49bn (€11.19bn)
Anil Agarwal – £9.2bn (€10.9bn)
Denise, John and Peter Coates – £8.64bn (€10.2bn)
John Fredriksen and family – £8.31bn (€9.8bn)
Mikhail Fridman – £8.22bn (€9.7bn)
Moshe Kantor – £8bn (€9.4bn)