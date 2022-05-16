California’s women on boards law is unconstitutional, judge rules

California’s women on boards law is unconstitutional, judge rules
Ex-governor Jerry Brown (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 18:24
Brian Melley, Associated Press

A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional.

Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards to have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment.

The conservative legal group Judicial Watch had challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a gender-based quota.

The law was on shaky ground from the start with a legislative analysis saying it could be difficult to defend and then-governor Jerry Brown saying he was signing it despite the potential for it to be overturned by a court.

Mr Brown said he signed the bill to send a message during the #MeToo era.

In the three years it has been on the books, it has been credited with improving the standing of women in corporate boardrooms.

The state defended the law as constitutional saying it was necessary to reverse a culture of discrimination that favoured men and was put in place only after other measures failed.

The state also said the law did not create a quota because boards could add seats for female directors without stripping men of their positions.

Although the law carried potential hefty penalties for failing to file an annual report or comply with the law, a chief in the secretary of state’s office acknowledged during the trial that it was toothless.

No fines have ever been levied and there was no intention to do so, Betsy Bogart testified. Further, a letter that surfaced during trial from former secretary of state Alex Padilla warned Mr Brown weeks before he signed the law that it was probably unenforceable.

“Any attempt by the secretary of state to collect or enforce the fine would likely exceed its authority,” Mr Padilla wrote.

The law required publicly held companies headquartered in California to have one member who identifies as a woman on their boards of directors by the end of 2019.

By January 2022, boards with five directors were required to have two women and boards with six or more members were required to have three women.

More in this section

Russia Putin Putin sees no threat from NATO expansion but warns against military build-up
'Wagatha Christie' trial Coleen Rooney finishes evidence in ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
France Prime Minsiter Elisabeth Borne becomes France's first female prime minister in 30 years
CaliforniaDigitalPlace: International
Babis Anagnostopoulos, a Greek pilot and flight instructor, centre, escorted by policemen arrives at a court in Athens, Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Greek helicopter pilot convicted of murdering British wife

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • 10
  • 11
  • 18
  • 20
  • 35
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices