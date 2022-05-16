Greek helicopter pilot convicted of murdering British wife

A Greek helicopter pilot has been convicted of killing his British-Greek wife in their home on the outskirts of Athens and trying to mislead police for weeks by claiming she was killed by intruders in a brutal house invasion.

An Athens court found Babis Anagnostopoulos, 34, guilty of the murder of Caroline Crouch, 20, in May 2021 as the couple’s 11-month-old daughter slept in the house.