Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches €20.6m at Swiss sale

An egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction has sold for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs (€20.6 million) including fees.

The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Colour stone known as The Rock – with its platinum pendant mounting – has a gross weight of 2.2oz and dimensions of 2.1in by 1.2in, making it about the size of a medium hen’s egg.