Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches €20.6m at Swiss sale

Egg-sized diamond called The Rock fetches €20.6m at Swiss sale
A Christie’s employee holds “The Rock” a white diamond of 228,31 carats who is the largest white diamond ever seen throughout auction market history, during a preview at Christie’s, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, May 6, 2022. The Rock is estimated between 19,000,000 – 30,000,000 CHF (Swiss Francs) will sold as hightlight of the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction on 11 May 2022. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)
Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 21:14
Associated Press reporters

An egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction has sold for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs (€20.6 million) including fees.

The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Colour stone known as The Rock – with its platinum pendant mounting – has a gross weight of 2.2oz and dimensions of 2.1in by 1.2in, making it about the size of a medium hen’s egg.

G-Colour is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Colour diamonds.

An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock at the low end of the expected range, Christie’s said. The pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs (€18 million to €28.6 million).

The Red Cross and The Rock at Christie’s (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone/AP)

Max Fawcett, head of jewellery at Christie’s Geneva, hailed a successful sale in “uncharted territory” for a stone of its kind.

Also going under the hammer on Wednesday was the Red Cross diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs (€13.5 million), double the pre-sale estimate.

The diamond was cut from a rough stone unearthed at South Africa’s Griqualand mines in the early 20th century, and went up for auction for the first time in 1918.

Mr Fawcett said there was a “huge amount of interest” in the Red Cross diamond, adding that an unspecified “seven-figure sum” from the proceeds of the sale to an unspecified private buyer would be donated to the International Red Cross Movement, the Geneva-based humanitarian aid group.

More in this section

Lebanon Israel Journalist Killed Israeli minister pledges probe into killing of Al Jazeera reporter
Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over plane from stricken pilot Passenger with ‘no idea how to fly’ takes over plane from stricken pilot
Less Pollution More Hurricanes Cleaner air ‘leading to more Atlantic hurricanes’
DiamondPlace: International
(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

Ukraine plans war crimes trial for captured Russian soldier

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 25
  • 37
  • 43
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices