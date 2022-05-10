Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy knew Coleen Rooney was 'posting fake stories'

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have arrived at the High Court in London for their high-profile libel battle.

Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019, after she said she carried out a months-long “sting operation”.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is finally set to go to trial. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” after publicly claiming her fellow footballer’s wife shared three fake stories, which she posted on her personal Instagram account, with The Sun newspaper.

They included Mrs Rooney, 36, travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

Here is what is happening in court this morning.

12:29pm:

The libel case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is “essentially about betrayal”, Mrs Rooney’s barrister has said.

In written submissions, David Sherborne said: “The central question that the court needs to decide now seems to be whether: it is Coleen Rooney that was betrayed by Rebekah Vardy because she knew Caroline Watt, her PR and close confidante, was leaking Mrs Rooney’s private information to The Sun and condoned this, as well as directly leaking information herself, or whether, instead, it is Mrs Vardy that was betrayed by Caroline Watt because she had leaked this information without Mrs Vardy knowing it and had lied to her by denying all along that she had leaked anything.” Mr Sherborne added Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on truth and public interest grounds.

12:17pm:

Mr Tomlinson added that there was “no irrefutable evidence” that Mrs Vardy was the person who Mrs Rooney was concerned about leaking her private information.

“Mrs Rooney has no direct evidence of any of this,” he told the court.

He said Mrs Rooney’s post that triggered the Wagatha Christie dispute was “obviously defamatory”.

“Mrs Rooney was accusing Mrs Vardy of betraying her and betraying her friends and family by disclosing this private information,” he said.

“That allegation was false, Mrs Vardy had not done that.”

Explaining the workings of English libel law for those following the case, Mr Tomlinson said: “Mrs Vardy is entitled to damages for defamation unless Mrs Rooney can establish a defence that is known to the law.” He later added: “The defendant [Mrs Rooney] must prove the substantial truth of the allegation that’s made.”

12:13pm: Hugh Tomlinson representing Vardy, said Mrs Rooney said in the post that she had saved and screenshotted the original newspaper stories which showed that, as she claimed, Mrs Vardy’s account had saved and shared her Instagram posts.

He told the court: “We say that this careful investigation was flawed from the start because it is obvious … anybody who knows anything about the operation of social media knows the fact somebody has an account does not necessarily mean that they are the only person who accessed it.” He said the meaning of the post was that Mrs Rooney had made the accusation against Mrs Vardy.

Mr Tomlinson also said that Mrs Rooney had “revelled in” being dubbed “Wagatha Christie”, and had shared posts which mocked her up as the renowned crime writer Agatha Christie.

Mr Tomlinson told the court that the evidence around Mrs Rooney’s posting of three “false” stories on her private Instagram account as part of her effort to identify who was leaking information about her was “flawed”.

He said a Sun newspaper article about Mrs Rooney returning to TV had “nothing” to do with the “so-called TV decisions” post that she made.

“The post referred to I’m A Celebrity, the article referred to Strictly Come Dancing,” Mr Tomlinson said.

Mr Tomlinson claimed that “the idea that Mrs Rooney was going to go back into TV” had been repeated by a number of news outlets “several times” in 2019.

“Whoever put it out there, it hadn’t come from the fake post,” he said.

Mr Tomlinson claimed that Mrs Rooney had “grudgingly accepted” that there was “a problem in relation to this post” which does not “match up entirely” with the article.

“They don’t really have anything to do with each other,” he added.

12pm: Hugh Tomlinson QC, representing Rebekah Vardy, began setting out her case to the court.

He said that, on October 9 2019, Mrs Rooney published a post to more than two million followers on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook which “accused Mrs Vardy of being the person who, over a period of years, had consistently and regularly leaked information about her, her friends and her family, to The Sun newspaper”.

He told the court “it was expressed in a dramatic style”, referring to the way Mrs Rooney posted “It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account”.

Mr Tomlinson said that, as a result of the post, Mrs Vardy – who was seven months pregnant at the time – and her family were subjected to horrible abuse, including one post calling her an “evil rat-faced bitch” and others saying she should die and her baby should be “put in an incinerator”.

He said her husband Jamie Vardy was also subjected to chants about her during football matches.

Mr Tomlinson said: “The allegation was false, Mrs Vardy had not leaked information about Mrs Rooney, her friends and family to The Sun newspaper.” He added that, if information was leaked “this was not something that was done with Mrs Vardy’s knowledge or authority”.

Mr Tomlinson said the affair and subsequent libel case had become the subject of intense press coverage and a source of “entertainment” in the media, being referred to as “Wag Wars” and “Wagatha Christie”.

He added: “This is far from being an entertaining case, it has been profoundly distressing and disturbing.” He said Mrs Rooney’s post on Instagram was liked about 93,000 times while the Twitter post received more than 300,000 likes.

Mr Tomlinson added: “(Mrs Vardy) needs to be able to clear her name through this case, so she can move on from this terrible episode.”

11:39am: Mrs Justice Steyn has allowed Mrs Rooney’s barrister to introduce a witness statement from Harpreet Robertson, who was family liaison officer for the Football Association during the Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 international football tournaments.

The judge said: “Although I accept that there was no order allowing for responsive evidence, nevertheless, it is an important consideration in assessing why the default occurred, that the reason was in circumstances where the defendant had provided all other statements on time.

“This statement had not been provided because it was not, at that stage, intended to give it and only thought necessary to give it on receipt of the claimant’s statement.” Allowing the statement to be used in the case, Mrs Justice Steyn concluded: “It does not seem to me that it causes any prejudice to admit this statement.”

11:35am: Hugh Tomlinson QC, representing Mrs Vardy, said the bid to introduce the evidence of Ms Robertson was “hopeless” and “wholly misconceived”.

He said the issues it tackled were “very, very remote” from those in the libel case, and that Ms Robertson’s position had been known about by Mrs Rooney’s legal team for a year.

Mr Tomlinson said Ms Robertson’s evidence was therefore not “a bolt of lightening from the blue”, adding that it was “utterly worthless” as some of it was based on what she was told by an unnamed member of the touring party.

“It is a hopeless application that should not have been made and is a waste of the court’s time,” Mr Tomlinson said.

11:24am: Mrs Rooney’s barrister David Sherborne asked Mrs Justice Steyn for permission to introduce a witness statement from Harpreet Robertson, who was family liaison officer for the Football Association during the Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018 international football tournaments.

Mr Sherborne said the statement was “responsive” to evidence in Mrs Vardy’s statement that at the Euros in 2016, where she first got to know Mrs Rooney, her friends sat behind Mrs Rooney because they were the “nearest seats available”.

The barrister said in court documents: “In fact, Ms Robinson explains that this is untrue.

“Ms Robinson recalls the seats reserved for (Mrs Vardy) were seats 20-25 of the fifth row, while (Mrs Rooney) was correctly sat in seats 1-6 of the eighth row.

“The seats behind (Mrs Rooney) were reserved for Ms Robinson and security, and when she asked them to move the guests refused, in abusive terms.”

Mr Sherborne told the court Mrs Vardy had introduced this evidence into her witness statement to “suggest that from the outset she was friendly and respectful to Mrs Rooney”.

He added: “That goes to her motive for leaking information – she, of course, denies that.

“We say this is a constant theme of her witness statement that she was friendly and kind to Mrs Rooney, and was therefore unlikely to leak anything.” Mr Sherborne said Ms Robertson’s statement also “addresses the fallout from (Mrs Vardy’s) orchestration of the photograph outside the restaurant in St Petersburg during the 2018 World Cup”.

11:19am: Rebekah Vardy knew Coleen Rooney was “posting fake stories” to see if they would be leaked to the media, her barrister has said.

In written submissions, Mrs Vardy’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said: “She did not directly leak any information from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram account to The Sun, nor did she do so indirectly by ‘approving or condoning’ anyone else to do so on her behalf.” He said that the “candid” WhatsApp messages previously heard in court between Mrs Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt show that while “from time to time they did discuss ‘leaking’ information to the press” only one post is mentioned, in circumstances where journalists already knew the information.

Mr Tomlinson continued: “Furthermore, it is plain from the WhatsApp exchanges that Mrs Vardy was aware that Mrs Rooney was posting fake stories in order to see whether anyone would leak them, as well as the fact that she had previously been a suspect.

“She, like Mrs Rooney, believed that someone was leaking information from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram but didn’t know who it was and thought it must be her PR as she couldn’t see why anyone would be ‘arsed with selling stories on her’.”

11:12am: Rebekah Vardy “has no personal knowledge” of an incident where her agent’s phone fell into the North Sea, the High Court has been told.

The court previously heard that Mrs Vardy’s agent and friend Caroline Watt’s phone fell into the sea after a boat she was on hit a wave before further information could be extracted from it in August 2021.

Mrs Vardy’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said in his written arguments: “Mrs Vardy has no personal knowledge as to this incident. All she knows is what has been said by Ms Watt.

“It has not been suggested that Mrs Vardy had any involvement with this and it cannot possibly be relied on as evidence of wrongdoing by Mrs Vardy.”

10:54am: Rebekah Vardy “had no choice” but to bring the libel claim against Coleen Rooney to “establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation”, the High Court has been told.

In written submissions, her barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC also said: “The allegation in the post was and remains false: Mrs Vardy had not leaked information about Mrs Rooney or her friends and family to the Sun newspaper from her private Instagram account.

“Mrs Rooney did not have the ‘irrefutable’ evidence that she claimed to have had: her so-called ‘careful investigation’ was nothing of the sort.

“If anyone had been leaking information from Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram this was not done with Mrs Vardy’s knowledge or approval.” He continued: “Mrs Vardy made strenuous but unsuccessful attempts to settle the case but the post was not taken down.

“As result, Mrs Vardy had no choice but to bring this libel action to establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation.”

10:16am: Coleen Rooney has arrived at the High Court in central London ahead of the trial of her libel dispute with Rebekah Vardy.

Mrs Rooney was accompanied by her husband, former England star Wayne Rooney.

Wearing a black suit and with her foot in a brace, she entered the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand by the front entrance, flanked by a crowd of photographers.

Rebekah Vardy arrived at court moments after Mrs Rooney entered the building.

Mrs Vardy wore sunglasses and a long blue-buttoned dress.