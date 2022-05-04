New evidence found against Madeleine McCann prime suspect, prosecutor says

New evidence found against Madeleine McCann prime suspect, prosecutor says

German investigators have uncovered new evidence linking a man to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a prosecutor has revealed. Picture: PA

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:18
PA Reporters

German investigators have found new evidence against the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a prosecutor has revealed in an interview on Portuguese television.

Hans Christian Wolters told Portuguese TV journalist Sandra Felgueiras on the TV channel CMTV: “The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence.”

Convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner was declared a suspect in the case by Portuguese officials last month as a 15-year legal deadline approached, and he has been under investigation by German officials for two years.

Madeleine McCann’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann (Joe Giddens/PA)

In the interview, Ms Felgueiras asked Mr Wolters: “Is it true that you found something belonging to Madeleine in the caravan of Christian Brueckner? You can’t deny it, can you?”

He replied: “I don’t want to deny it.

“We are sure that he is the murderer of Madeleine McCann.

“We are sure that he killed Madeleine McCann.”

According to the Sun, there is speculation that the evidence is fibres from the pyjamas that Madeleine was wearing on the night she disappeared, although Mr Wolters said it was not forensic evidence.

Earlier this week, Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann said it is essential that they find out the truth, as they marked the 15th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

The three-year-old vanished during a family holiday to Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3 2007.

More in this section

Elon Musk Buys Twitter Elon Musk says governments and business could face ‘slight cost’ to use Twitter
Germany Russia Fossil Fuels EU proposes ban on all Russian oil in new sanctions on Moscow
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine hopes for more evacuations from besieged steel mill
portugalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Israel Memorial Day

Sirens wail and people pause as Israel commemorates war dead

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 30, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 20
  • 31
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices