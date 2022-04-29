Tory Neil Parish suggests he opened porn video accidentally in the Commons

He said he told his wife on Friday afternoon, adding: “Of course it’s embarrassing and it’s embarrassing for my wife and family, so that’s my main concern at the moment.”
Tory Neil Parish suggests he opened porn video accidentally in the Commons

Undated handout photo issued by UK Parliament of MP Neil Parish who has had the Conservative whip suspended while he is being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber, a spokeswoman for the Tory chief whip has said. Issue date: Friday April 29, 2022 (House of Commons/PA)

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 19:39
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Conservative Neil Parish was rejecting calls to stand down immediately as an MP while being investigated for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber, as he suggested he may have opened a video accidentally.

The select committee chair said he would be continuing his “duties” as an MP for Tiverton and Honiton while “cooperating fully” with investigators after he had the Tory whip suspended on Friday.

He had earlier been revealed to be the subject of the allegations, ending days of speculation after the claims surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.

Mr Parish, a 65-year-old farmer who chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he had referred himself to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone over “an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament”.

But he vowed to continue serving his constituents despite calls to resign or at least stop attending the Commons while under investigation.

“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton,” he wrote on his website.

Later asked by broadcasters if he opened something in error in the Commons, he said: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”

Mr Parish said he will consider his position as an MP after the result of the investigation, telling reporters: “I will not remain if I am found guilty.”

He said he told his wife on Friday afternoon, adding: “Of course it’s embarrassing and it’s embarrassing for my wife and family, so that’s my main concern at the moment.”

Read More

Mayor of Mariupol describes ‘dire’ conditions at steel mill

More in this section

Syria conflict British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages
Afghanistan Explosion At least 10 killed in attack on mosque in Afghan capital
Russia Ukraine Mayor of Mariupol describes ‘dire’ conditions at steel mill
PornPlace: UKPlace: south west
Fabrice Leggeri has resigned (Virginia Mayo/AP)

EU border agency chief quits after migrant pushback allegations

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

  • 7
  • 20
  • 26
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices