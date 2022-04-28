Watch: Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters 11th day

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in court

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 15:00

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial enters Day 11 on Thursday.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Mr Depp has denied all allegations.

Mr Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Ms Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name and, according to Ms Heard’s lawyers, is covered by the first amendment of the US constitution which protects freedom of speech.

You can follow day 11 of the trial live below:

On Wednesday, jurors in the case heard from police officers who responded to the couple’s penthouse immediately after the fight. None of the officers saw the red mark that was so prominent six days later.

Mr Depp gave testimony in the trial last week and Ms Heard is also expected to take the stand. The trial is expected to last a total of seven weeks.

More in this section

#Courts
