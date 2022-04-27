Police in stand-off after three dead in Mississippi hotel shooting

Police in stand-off after three dead in Mississippi hotel shooting
(Jesse Lieberman/The Sun Herald via AP)
Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 19:32
Associated Press Reporter

A shooting at a hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a stand-off with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.

Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area.

Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the stand-off, Officer Hannah Hendry said.

Biloxi Police Department Captain Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed, but had no details on their identity.

Police said the shooting happened at about 9am local time at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported.

The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles west of Biloxi — before officers caught up with him, police said.

Place: International
