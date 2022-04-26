Californian police and FBI search for three-month-old baby abducted by stranger

Californian police and FBI search for three-month-old baby abducted by stranger
Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar (San Jose Police Department via AP)
Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 17:27
Associated Press Reporter

Californian authorities and the FBI are searching for a three-month-old baby who was taken from his home in the San Francisco Bay Area by a stranger.

The man entered an apartment in San Jose at around 1pm local time on Monday and walked away with little Brandon Cuellar in a baby carrier, police said.

“We are actively working leads,” the San Jose Police Department tweeted early on Tuesday.

“We know there is a need for information, but we also need to maintain the integrity of this investigation. The number one unwavering goal is to get baby Brandon home.”

Today someone is walking around with a three-month-old baby that they did not have yesterday

Police released a video showing the man walking down the pavement holding the baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognise this suspect,” police tweeted.

Sergeant Christian Camarillo told reporters on Monday that the kidnapping was reported by the baby’s grandmother.

“According to the grandmother, she came home to this apartment…. She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries,” Sgt Camarillo said.

“In that short amount of time someone entered the apartment … and left with the baby.”

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs on.

Sgt Camarillo said the baby’s mother was at work when the abduction happened.

Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar (San Jose Police Department via AP)

“Dad right now is out of the picture. He is incarcerated. I don’t know, you know, whether that is going to play into this, but obviously we are going to talk to him soon,” Sgt Camarillo said.

He said it is hard to make out the man who took the baby because he was wearing a mask.

“We need the public’s help right now in San Jose to find this baby. Today someone is walking around with a three-month-old baby that they did not have yesterday,” he said.

The FBI dispatched its child abduction response team to help San Jose police, he said.

More in this section

Baby stock Finding out the sex of a baby could lead to better life chances, study suggests
Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby get new look for Mecha Builders Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby get new look for Mecha Builders
The Morning Show Photocall - London Reese Witherspoon becomes part-owner of Nashville MLS team
babyPlace: International
US vice president Kamala Harris (Yalonda M James/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Kamala Harris tests positive for Covid-19 but Biden not ‘close contact’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 6
  • 15
  • 18
  • 35
  • 43
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices