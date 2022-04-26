Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119

Oldest person – who enjoyed ‘Othello, chocolate and fizzy drinks’ – dies at 119
Kane Tanaka, then 116, reacts after receiving a Guinness World Records certificate (Takuto Kaneko/Kyodo News/AP)
Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 07:32
Mari Yamaguchi, Associated Press

A Japanese woman recognised as the world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka, has died aged 119, just months short of her goal of reaching 120.

Born on January 2 1903, Ms Tanaka loved playing the board game Othello and had a penchant for chocolate and fizzy drinks.

She was certified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living person in 2019 when she was 116.

She had told the media she was still enjoying life and hoped to live until 120.

She gave the people hope for healthy long life

Ms Tanaka died of old age on April 19 at a hospital in Fukuoka, her hometown in southern Japan where she spent all her life, city officials said on Tuesday.

Ms Tanaka, who had lived at a nursing home, was in and out of hospital only recently, they said.

Fukuoka governor Seitaro Hattori said in a statement he was shocked and saddened by her loss as he was looking forward to marking the Respect for the Aged Day later this year in person over chocolate and fizzy drinks, as he had to miss the occasion last year due to the pandemic.

“I could only see her in a picture showing her with the bouquet and making a ‘peace’ sign (with her fingers), but that cheered me up,” Mr Hattori said.

“She gave the people hope for healthy long life.”

With her death, the world’s oldest human is now Lucile Randon, a French nun known as Sister Andre, aged 118, according to the The Gerontology Research Group.

In Japan, the new record-holder is a 115-year-old woman Fusa Tatsumi, of Osaka, the Japanese health ministry said.

Japan, whose population is rapidly ageing and declining, had 86,510 centenarians, 90% of them women, according to the latest ministry figures.

More in this section

North Korea Birth Anniversary Kim Jong Un vows to bolster nuke capability during parade
Russia Ukraine War Russian diplomat says giving Ukraine weapons will provoke ‘World War Three’
The 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna
OldestPlace: International
A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)

Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking third world war as ‘city falls’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 23, 2022

  • 6
  • 15
  • 18
  • 35
  • 43
  • 47
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices