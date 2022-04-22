Russia says one died and 27 were left missing after fire on Moskva warship

Russia says one died and 27 were left missing after fire on Moskva warship
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 20:53
Associated Press Reporter

Russia has said one serviceman was killed and 27 others were left missing after the fire on board the warship Moskva, which sank a week ago following what the Ukrainians boasted was a missile attack.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that 396 others were rescued.

Shortly after the episode, the ministry said the entire crew of the ship, which was presumed by the media to be about 500 people, had been rescued.

The ministry offered no explanation for the contradicting reports.

(PA Graphics)

The loss of the guided missile cruiser – the flagship of Russia’s Black Fleet – was a humiliating setback for Moscow.

Russia on Friday did not acknowledge an attack on the ship.

It continued to say a fire broke out after ammunition detonated, without offering any details about what caused the detonation.

More in this section

Boris Johnson visit to India Boris Johnson not among those fined for No 10 BYOB garden party, says Downing Street
Russia Ukraine War Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east
Missing Madeleine McCann Madeleine McCann’s parents ‘welcome’ declaration of formal suspect
RussiawarshipPlace: International
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Russians shift elite units to new battleground in Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices