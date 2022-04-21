Pre-trial hearing for rape-accused Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy

Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of nine charges – including seven counts of rape – involving six alleged victims
Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy will stand trial in July (PA)

Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 12:27
Kim Pilling, PA

A pre-trial hearing has taken place for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, who faces a string of sex crime allegations.

He will stand trial on July 25 along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who faces similar allegations.

On Thursday, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, presided over administrative and evidential matters which cannot be reported.

Benjamin Mendy during an earlier court appearance (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Both defendants, who are on bail, were excused attendance from the hearing, which lasted for about 20 minutes.

Mendy’s alleged offences include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

All the charges relate to a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021, with both men arrested on August 26 last year.

None of the women can be legally identified.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.

A further pre-trial hearing for both defendants is listed for May 23.

Place: UK
Latest

