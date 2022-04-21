Healthcare worker gets Covid twice in less than three weeks

The 31-year-old woman from Spain became infected with the Delta variant followed by the Omicron variant of the virus in under three weeks
Healthcare worker gets Covid twice in less than three weeks
Researchers said the case shows that even vaccinated people who have had Covid-19 ‘cannot assume they are protected against reinfection’ (PA)
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 08:12
Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

A healthcare worker was infected with Covid-19 twice in the space of 20 days in what is believed to have been the shortest time between two infections since the pandemic began.

The 31-year-old woman from Spain became infected with the Delta variant followed by the Omicron variant of the virus in under three weeks.

Researchers said the case shows that even vaccinated people who have had Covid-19 “cannot assume they are protected against reinfection”.

The woman, who has been kept anonymous, became infected in December 2021, 12 days after she received her Covid booster vaccine.

The first positive result was picked up through routine healthcare testing.

She had no symptoms and went into isolation for 10 days.

But just days after returning to work in January she began to show symptoms of Covid-19 – a cough and fever as well as feeling generally unwell – and took a test which yielded a positive result.

Lab tests showed that she was initially infected by the Delta variant of the virus which causes Covid-19, and then by the Omicron variant.

Her case, which is being presented to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Portugal, is believed to be the shortest known gap between infections.

Dr Gemma Recio, of the Institut Catala de la Salut in Spain, one of the study’s authors, said: “This case highlights the potential of the Omicron variant to evade the previous immunity acquired either from a natural infection with other variants or from vaccines.

In other words, people who have had Covid-19 cannot assume they are protected against reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated.

“Nevertheless, both previous infection with other variants and vaccination do seem to partially protect against severe disease and hospitalisation in those with Omicron.

“This case also underscores the need to carry out genomic surveillance of viruses in infections in those who are fully vaccinated and in reinfections.

“Such monitoring will help detect variants with the ability to partially evade the immune response.”

Reinfections are the second or subsequent Covid-19 infections. Omicron is now the dominant variant in most of the world.

More in this section

High School Campus Killing School murder suspect ‘tried to grab girls before knifing Alycia Reynaga, 15’
Israel Palestinians Explainer Why Middle East tensions are soaring yet again
Ukraine Russia Relentless attacks pound last defenders holed up in Mariupol
CoronavirusReinfectionPlace: UK
Cryptocurrency Mining Energy Use

How cryptocurrencies work – and how they do not

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices