Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol

Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol
Viktor Medvedchuk has asked to be exchanged for Ukrainian civilians in Mariupol (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 13:10
Associated Press reporters

Ukraine’s state security service has posted a video of a Ukrainian politician held on a treason charge offering himself in exchange for the evacuation of Mariupol’s trapped civilians.

The video of Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party with personal ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, was posted on Monday.

In it, he appeals to Putin and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, by name to consider the exchange.

Medvedchuk was detained last Tuesday in a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s state security service, or the SBU.

The 67-year-old oligarch escaped from house arrest several days before the hostilities broke out on February 24 in Ukraine.

He is facing between 15 years and life in prison on charges of treason and aiding and abetting a terrorist organisation for mediating coal purchases for the separatist, Russia-backed Donetsk republic in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have said Kyiv wants to try Medvedchuk but to ultimately exchange him for Ukrainian prisoners.

More in this section

Turkey Irak Kurds Turkey launches cross-border attack on Kurdish militants
Cyprus Daily Life Cyprus scraps Covid testing rules in bid to boost tourism
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Sri Lanka’s president appoints 17 new ministers after weeks of protests
RussiaexchangePlace: International
Virus Outbreak China

Shanghai reports first deaths in latest Covid outbreak

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 16, 2022

  • 11
  • 13
  • 15
  • 17
  • 30
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices