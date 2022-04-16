Ukraine: What happened today, Saturday, April 16

Russian attacks have resumed on Kyiv and western Ukraine, with Moscow threatening to mount renewed missile attacks on the capital, where authorities said the bodies of more than 900 civilians were found.

Here is the latest news on the war:

Russian forces resume attacks on Kyiv after loss of Black Sea flagship

Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv and western Ukraine in a reminder to Ukrainians and their western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot towards a new offensive in the east.

Stung by the loss of its Black Sea flagship and alleged Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, Russia’s military command had warned a day earlier of renewed attacks on Ukraine’s capital and said it was targeting military sites.

Moshe Reuven Azman, Rabbi of Ukraine, prays during funeral ceremony for Zoreslav Zamoiskiy, killed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha at the Jewish cemetery near Vasylkiv, Ukraine, on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Associated Press reporters documented civilian deaths in strikes this week on the eastern city of Kharkiv, and each day brings new discoveries of civilian victims in a war that has shattered European security.

Moscow has threatened to mount renewed missile attacks on Kyiv, where authorities said the bodies of more than 900 civilians were found outside the capital.

Russian forces continued preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine, and fighting also went on in the pummelled southern port city of Mariupol, where locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies.

In the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, the shelling of a residential area killed seven people, including a seven-month-old child, and wounded 34, according to regional governor Oleh Sinehubov.

Around Kyiv, Andriy Nebytov, the head of the capital’s regional police force, said bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating 95% died from gunshot wounds.

Russia bans Boris Johnson from entering country

Russia’s foreign ministry has banned Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Ben Wallace and 10 other British government members from entering the country.

The ministry said the decision was made “in view of the unprecedented hostile action by the UK government”.

Dominic Raab, Grant Shapps, Priti Patel, Rishi Sunak, Kwasi Kwarteng, Nadine Dorries, James Heappey, Nicola Sturgeon, Suella Braverman and Theresa May have also been banned.

Ukraine Government handout photo dated 09/04/22 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during his visit to Kyiv the Ukrainian capital. Picture date: Saturday April 9, 2022.

“London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy” were responsible for its decision, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added: “In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato.”