German authorities say seized superyacht belongs to sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov

German authorities say seized superyacht belongs to sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov
The luxury yacht Dilbar lies completely covered in the Blohm+Voss dock Elbe 17 in Hamburg, Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 10:35
Associated Press Reporter

German authorities said they have seized a massive superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said that, after “extensive investigations” and despite “offshore concealment”, it had been able to determine that the owner is Gulbakhor Ismailova, Mr Usmanov’s sister.

Superyacht Dilbar is flagged in the Cayman Islands and registered to a holding company in Malta, two banking havens where the global ultra-rich often park their wealth.

It was launched in 2016 at a reported cost of more than $648m (€594m).

The US and EU last month announced economic sanctions against Alisher Usmanov over his ties to Vladimir Putin (Evgeny Biyatov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

German police office said German authorities worked in Brussels to ensure that European Union sanctions applied to the owner.

It says the yacht can no longer be sold, rented or loaded.

The United States and the EU last month announced economic sanctions against Mr Usmanov, a metals magnate, over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

More in this section

Kremlin crackdown silences Ukraine war protesters Kremlin crackdown silences Ukraine war protesters
Subway Shooting New York police search for motive over subway shooting
Migrant Channel crossing incidents Rwanda to take asylum seekers from Britain for processing under new plans
Russiayacht#UkrainePlace: International
Moskva in the port of Sevastopol in Crimea on April 7 (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/AP)

Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship as crew evacuates

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices