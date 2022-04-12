Manhunt after gunman opens fire at New York subway station

New York City police are hunting for a suspect who filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke before shooting several people.

Officials said the gunfire wounded 10 people, with at least 16 in total injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park area.

Five people are in a critical but stable condition, according to the New York Fire Department commissioner.

Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to the subway stop (AP)

NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack is not being investigated as terrorism, and confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries.

The gunman sought in the attack “is still on the loose” and dangerous, New York state governor Kathy Hochul said at a press conference.

According to several sources, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Investigators believe the suspect deployed a smoke device to distract people before opening fire.

Video footage taken at the scene revealed smoke and people pouring out of a subway carriage.

The search is on for a gunman thought to have been wearing construction gear (AP)

In other video and photos, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway carriage.

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time”.

Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.

Law enforcement gather near the entrance to the station (AP)

At least 11 people are being treated in hospital following the incident.

US President Joe Biden and attorney general Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident, as was governor Kathy Hochul.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday, was briefed at the mayor’s residence.

The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in an area predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities, a 15-minute train ride from Manhattan.

Watch as NYPD Executives and City and State Officials provide an update on the shooting incident in Brooklyn. https://t.co/xGGlDJ6UQI — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down after the incident.

A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.

New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Mr Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime – especially on the subways – a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols.

It was not immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.