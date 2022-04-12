Boris Johnson to be fined over Downing Street lockdown parties

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will also be issued with fines according to a No 10 spokesperson. 
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be issued with fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, a No 10 spokeswoman said.

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 13:54
Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

More to follow

