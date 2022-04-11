Austrian chancellor meets Putin in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s has downgraded its assessment of Russia’s ability to repay foreign debt, Friday, April 8. That indicates Moscow could soon default on external loans for the first time in more than a century. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 17:43
Associated Press

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow was “very direct, open and tough”.

In a statement released by his office after the meeting on Monday, Mr Nehammer said his primary message to Mr Putin was “that this war needs to end, because in war both sides can only lose”.

Mr Nehammer was the first European leader to meet Putin in Moscow since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Austrian leader stressed that the trip was “not a friendly visit,” but rather his “duty” to exhaust every possibility for ending the violence in Ukraine.

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a news conference during their meeting in Kyiv on Saturday ahead of the Austrian leader’s journey to Moscow (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Mr Nehammer’s Moscow visit comes after a trip on Saturday to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In his conversation with Mr Putin, Nehammer said he raised the issue of “serious war crimes” committed by the Russian military in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and others. 

“All those who are responsible will be held to account,” he added.

Austria is a member of the European Union and has backed the 27-nation bloc’s sanctions against Russia, though it so far has opposed cutting off deliveries of Russian gas. The country is militarily neutral and is not a member of Nato.

