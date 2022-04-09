Boris Johnson meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

A picture of the meeting was posted online by the Ukrainian embassy in London
Boris Johnson meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv holding crisis talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in February (Peter Nicholls/PA Wire)

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 15:50
Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor and Associated Press

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said the British Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

“The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesman said.

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

A picture of the meeting was posted online by the Ukrainian embassy in London.

Mr Zelenskyy has said he wants a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people.

His voice rose in anger during his nightly address on Friday, when he said the strike on the Kramatorsk train station, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime.

Dozens of people were severely injured in the strike and the dead included children.

Zelenskyy seeks tough global response after 52 killed at Ukrainian train station

President Ebrahim Raisi, second right, receives an explanation while visiting an exhibition of Iran’s nuclear achievements in Tehran (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

