Missing British diver found by fishermen but search goes on for 14-year-old son

Missing British diver found by fishermen but search goes on for 14-year-old son
A British man and a French woman who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)
Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 06:03
Associated Press reporters

A British man and a French woman who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen, though the search will continue for the man’s 14-year-old son.

Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, were found early on Saturday in waters near Indonesia’s border and have been taken to a hospital, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said. The two were in stable condition, police told local media.

Mr Chester’s Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, remained missing, the agency said in a statement.

The three were diving with their Norwegian instructor, Kristine Grodem, on Wednesday in waters about 50 feet deep at an island off Mersing town in southern Johor state. Ms Grodem, 35, was rescued on Thursday by a tugboat. She said the four of them surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon but later drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

The missing divers are hoped to still be alive (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)

The search has moved south to where the two divers were found, Mersing maritime chief Khairul Nizam Misran said. Two aircraft, nine boats and some 85 personnel as well as fishermen are involved in the expanded search, he said.

The boat skipper was detained for further investigation, and diving activities off Mersing have been suspended. There are several islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Ms Grodem was providing training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licences, maritime officials said.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the pandemic.

More in this section

Not Real News Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Abortion-Michigan Two acquitted and jury hung on two more in Whitmer kidnap plot
France Presidential Election Poland and France trade barbs over Russia’s war on Ukraine
diversPlace: International
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT

Ukraine and allies blame Russia for strike on station that killed over 50

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices