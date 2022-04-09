Missing British diver found by fishermen but search goes on for 14-year-old son

A British man and a French woman who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen, though the search will continue for the man’s 14-year-old son.

Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and 18-year-old Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, were found early on Saturday in waters near Indonesia’s border and have been taken to a hospital, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said. The two were in stable condition, police told local media.