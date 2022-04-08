Boris Becker found guilty of four charges related to bankruptcy

Boris Becker found guilty of four charges related to bankruptcy
Boris Becker (James Manning/PA)
Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 15:00
Henry Vaughan, PA

Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

The six-time grand slam champion, 54, was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Former world number one Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

The Wimbledon men’s singles champion, Boris Becker, with his family after winning the title (Archive/PA)

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, claimed he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and had acted on expert advice.

Becker, who was supported throughout the trial by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

The three-time Wimbledon winner, who was acquitted of a further 20 counts, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court on April 29.

More in this section

France Presidential Election Macron confident as far-right rival Le Pen closes in ahead of presidential vote
Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says
Israel Shooting Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt
BeckerPlace: UK
Sri Lankans protest demanding president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Sri Lankan business leaders demand end to political impasse

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices