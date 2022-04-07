Guard at UK embassy in Berlin ‘passed secrets to Russian military attache’

Guard at UK embassy in Berlin ‘passed secrets to Russian military attache’
An exterior view of the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany (PA)
Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 14:12
Flora Thompson and Luke O'Reilly, PA

A security guard at the British embassy in Berlin accused of spying for Russia allegedly passed “secret” information about the Government to a Russian military attache, a court heard.

David Smith denied nine offences under the Official Secrets Act when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The Briton, who was living in Potsdam, is accused of gathering information from the embassy and passing it to someone he believed was a representative of the Russian state, as well as other alleged offences, between October 2020 and August last year.

The charges allege Smith “attempted to communicate” by letter with “General Major Sergey Chukhurov, the Russian military attache based out of the Russian Embassy, Berlin”.

The material “contained details about the activities, identities, addresses and telephone numbers of various members of Her Majesty’s Civil Service”.

Smith is accused of committing acts “prejudicial” to the safety and interest of the state by gathering information classified as “secret” about the “activities of Her Majesty’s Government”.

He allegedly “collected material relating to the operation and layout of the British Embassy in Berlin”, with that information thought or intended to be “useful to an enemy, namely the Russian state”.

Smith also allegedly made unauthorised photocopies of documents, video recordings of the embassy’s CCTV system and “kept sim card packaging” he had been asked to “dispose of”.

And he gave information about building repairs at the embassy after being approached by someone he “believed to be a member of Russian Military Intelligence (the GRU)”, the charges claim.

David Smith wearing a headphones device at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The 57-year-old was arrested by German police on August 10 and extradited to the UK on Wednesday.

He sat in the dock wearing a blue jumper and jeans and flanked by two plain-clothes guards.

He requested a hearing loop to listen to proceedings and confirmed his name and age, adding he no longer has an address.

Smith appeared emotionless as he pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on April 13.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak China Food Woes Shanghai residents ‘running out of food’ under lockdown
Supreme Court Nomination US Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
Germany Ukraine War Crimes German ex-ministers file war crimes complaint against Russia
BerlinPlace: UKPlace: London

US governor asks court to recognise abortion rights

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices