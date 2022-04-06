Driver dead after car crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 06:49
Associated Press Reporter

A car has crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the Romanian capital, bursting into flames and killing the driver.

Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6am (4am Irish time) on Wednesday but did not enter the embassy compound.

Video of the aftermath showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.

According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out but the driver died at the scene.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.

We need to get Angela Merkel back and send her to Moscow

RussiaRomania#UkrainePlace: International
<p>Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband on the site where he was buried, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd</p>

