Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment (Hawaii Police Department via AP)
Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 21:33
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Associated Press

A Hawaii judge has granted a couple’s request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, the actor known for playing The Flash in Justice League films.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.

The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

The judge’s order, filed in court on Wednesday, said it was necessary to grant the couple’s petition to prevent harassment.

Days earlier, Miller allegedly harassed patrons at a karaoke bar. Late on Sunday, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” police said in a news release.

Miller was arrested at the bar shortly after midnight on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released on bail.

Neither Miller nor the actor’s representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

Miller is ordered to appear at a court hearing for the temporary restraining order against harassment in Hilo on April 13.

