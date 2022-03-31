Call to end Jamal Khashoggi murder trial in Turkey

The prosecutor in the case against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has made a surprise request that their trial in absentia be suspended and the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

The panel of judges made no ruling on the prosecutor’s request but sent a letter to Turkey’s Justice Ministry seeking its opinion on the possible transfer of the file to the Saudi judicial authorities, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The trial was adjourned to a later date.