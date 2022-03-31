New Zealand man sentenced for threatening to kill PM Ardern

New Zealand man sentenced for threatening to kill PM Ardern
Michael Cruickshank stands outside the North Shore District Court in Auckland (New Zealand Herald via AP)
Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 07:41
Nick Perry, AP

A New Zealand man has been sentenced to one year in prison for threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Prosecutors said Michael Cruickshank, 56, sent 88 lengthy emails to government officials in 2019 and 2020, calling them criminals, slave-traders and state-sanctioned terrorists.

But it was two emails that he sent in January 2020 that crossed a line by threatening violence.

In one email, Cruickshank threatened to blow Ardern’s head off and in another said he would “personally wipe you off this f****** planet,” The New Zealand Herald reported.

He copied one of the emails to legislator Andrew Little, who is now the health minister.

“You have kids who want to see you grow old, as do I,” Cruickshank wrote. “I suggest you place that into proper perspective.”

Cruickshank wore all black and rocked back and forth on his feet during the sentencing hearing at Auckland District Court, the Herald reported.

Jacinda Ardern remains a popular leader (Pool/AP)

Judge Brooke Gibson said Cruickshank would not be a good candidate for home detention. The judge cited reports prepared for the sentencing hearing which indicated Cruickshank had been angry for decades with agencies after suffering an accident in 1995 and being unsatisfied with the subsequent support he got.

“You have a complete lack of insight. You have a high sense of entitlement,” the judge told him, citing the reports, according to the Herald. “You simply don’t recognise acceptable boundaries.”

The judge said Cruickshank’s anger had manifested itself in “a relentless campaign of emails”.

He was already known to a staffer at the prime minister’s office who vetted correspondence and first came across his “usually angry but not threatening” emails during the tenure of Helen Clark, who was prime minister from 1999 until 2008.

The judge also noted Cruickshank’s claim at his trial that he was drunk and had no memory of writing the two emails. Intoxication is not a defence, the judge said.

Ardern was first elected prime minister in 2017 and won a second term in 2020 in a landslide of historic proportions, thanks to her government’s success at the time in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, her popularity has faded somewhat but she still remains the preferred leader in most opinion polls.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russia’s Kyiv ‘withdrawal’ will lead to offensive in Donbas – Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Passengers left ‘stranded’ for days at Heathrow by technical glitch Passengers left ‘stranded’ for days at Heathrow by technical glitch
The Fashion Awards 2018 - London London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham broken into
ArdernPlace: International
A sign warns drivers along I-55 southbound in Jackson (AP)

Severe storms pummel US South after seven hurt by Arkansas tornado

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

  • 6
  • 9
  • 12
  • 29
  • 36
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices