South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea’s solid-fuel rocket is launched at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. South Korea said it made its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket Wednesday in what it called a major development toward acquiring a space surveillance capability amid rising animosities with rival North Korea. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)
Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:42
Hyung-jin Kim, Associated Press

South Korea says it has made its first successful launch of a solid-fuel rocket in what it called a major step towards acquiring a space surveillance capability.

The launch came six days after rival North Korea conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test since 2017 in an apparent attempt to expand its weapons arsenal and increase pressure on the US amid stalled talks.

South Korea’s domestically built solid-propellant rocket was launched from a state-run testing facility in the presence of defence minister Suh Wook and other senior officials, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It said solid-fuel rockets have simpler structures and are cheaper to develop and manufacture than liquid-fuel rockets. It said solid-fuel rockets also reduce launch times.

The rocket was launched from an undisclosed location (South Korea Defense Ministry/AP)

The statement said South Korea will soon launch a spy satellite into orbit aboard a solid-fuel rocket.

South Korea has no military reconnaissance satellite of its own and depends on US spy satellites to monitor strategic facilities in North Korea.

In 2020, South Korea won US consent to use solid fuel for space launch vehicles, a restriction that Washington had previously imposed on its key Asian ally out of concerns that its use could lead to building bigger missiles and trigger a regional arms race.

Wednesday’s launch came amid tensions over North Korea’s ICBM launch last Thursday, which broke its own moratorium on big weapons tests and violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

South Korea’s Defence Ministry concluded earlier this week that North Korea fired the Hwasong-15 ICBM, rather than the newer, bigger, longer-range Hwasong-17 that North Korea claimed to have tested.

“Coming at a very grave time following North Korea’s lifting of the weapons tests moratorium, this successful test-launch of the solid-fuel space launch vehicle is a key milestone in our military’s efforts to (build) a unilateral space-based surveillance system and bolster defence capability,” the South Korean statement said.

The rival Koreas remain divided along a heavily fortified border since their division at the end of the Second World War in 1945.

To cope with North Korea’s increasing nuclear threats, South Korea has been building and purchasing powerful conventional missiles, stealth fighter jets and other high-tech weapons systems.

But South Korea has no nuclear weapons and is under the protection of the US “nuclear umbrella”, which guarantees a devastating American response in the event of an attack on its ally.

More in this section

Israel Shooting Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting
Gdansk, Poland 17th, September 2015 Minister of Treasure Andrzej Czerwinski visits PERN Oil Terminal building site in the Port o Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
RocketPlace: International
Poland Russia Ukraine War

Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 4
  • 5
  • 27
  • 36
  • 45
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices