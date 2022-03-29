At least five killed in shooting in central Israel

Police said Tuesday’s shooting took place at two locations, apparently by a gunman riding a motorcycle
(AP)
Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 19:20
Associated Press Reporter

Israeli paramedics say at least five people were killed in a shooting in the central city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv.

The circumstance of the incident were not immediately clear.

The shooting took place two days after a shooting in the city of Hadera that left two police officers dead, and a week after a stabbing in the southern city of Beersheba in which four people were killed.

The attacks have raised concerns that there could be further violence.

Police said Tuesday’s shooting took place at two locations, apparently by a gunman riding a motorcycle.

The so-called Islamic State group claimed responsibility for both attacks in the past week, in which the assailants were killed.

President Joe Biden meets with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien (AP)

Biden says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis

