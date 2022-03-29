Countries should ban use of Russian war symbol ‘Z’ – Ukraine minister

A T-shirt with the letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military, is displayed at a street souvenir shop in St Petersburg (AP)
Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 09:56
Associated Press Reporter

Ukraine’s foreign minister has called on countries to ban the use of the letter “Z” as a symbol of the Russian war on his country.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Dmytro Kuleba said the letter in some contexts “means Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians”.

Russian troops in Ukraine have painted the letter Z on the side of vehicles and it has been adopted by some in Russia as a symbol of support for what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation” in the neighbouring country.

A spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Monday that security services are aware the symbol is also being used at rallies in Germany.

He said the letter can under certain circumstances be considered a sign of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and could make people “criminally liable”.

Several German states have said they will open investigations into the use of the symbol.

