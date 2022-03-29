20 fines to be issued over partygate gatherings

It is expected that further fines could be issued as officers continue to go through the evidence gathered.
20 fines to be issued over partygate gatherings

Twenty fines are set to be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties held in government buildings, police have said (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 09:42
PA Reporters

Twenty fines are set to be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties held in government buildings, police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that investigators will begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the fines.

It is expected that further fines could be issued as officers continue to go through the evidence gathered.

The force said: “The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office.

“We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS.

We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. 

"However, due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made.”

The Met would not confirm how many individuals will receive fines, or their identities.

It said: “As it has for all fixed penalty notices issued during the pandemic, the MPS will follow the College of Policing Approved Professional Practice for Media Relations which states that “Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed.”

“We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals.”

However, Downing Street will confirm if the Prime Minister is issued with an FPN, but it is not expected to confirm the identities of more junior members of staff who are hit with fines.

Read More

Warmer summer nights linked to higher risk of heart death in some older men

More in this section

Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire from peace talks Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire from peace talks
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Ukraine ceasefire talks take place as fighting appears at stalemate
Diabetes study Type 2 diabetes linked to earlier health problems and cancer
JohnsonPlace: UK
Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman speaks during the World Government Summit (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Saudi Arabia warns of ‘jittery period’ for oil supplies

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 4
  • 5
  • 27
  • 36
  • 45
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices