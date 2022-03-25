YouTube removes account publishing hoaxes of UK ministers over Russia links

YouTube removes account publishing hoaxes of UK ministers over Russia links

Ben Wallace was targeted in the campaign (Jacob King/PA)

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 22:40
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

YouTube has removed an account publishing videos of hoax calls with UK cabinet ministers who were targeted by imposters allegedly linked to the Kremlin.

The video-sharing giant blocked the account on Friday as part of its investigation into “influence operations linked to Russia” after days of pressure to block the clips.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel both featured in videos that have been trickling out on the Vovan222prank channel since Monday.

The pair thought they were talking to Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal, but were in fact speaking to an imposter in what officials believe is a Russian disinformation campaign.

The Google-owned firm did not find that the videos breached its “community guidelines”, but removed it following an investigation into whether it was running an influence campaign.

A YouTube spokesman said: “We have terminated the YouTube channel Vovan222prank as part of our ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to Russia.”

The delay in removing the videos had enraged some in the Ministry of Defence, which published a letter to YouTube calling for it to delete the “Russian propaganda”.

On Wednesday, a defence source went as far as saying: “YouTube is in danger of aiding and abetting the Russian state propaganda machine, putting people at risk.”

Downing Street accused Vladimir Putin’s Russian state of being behind the phoney calls from self-styled pranksters “Vovan and Lexus”.

It was thought the campaign was designed to embarrass ministers and sow divisions between allies supporting Ukraine in its resistance.

Read More

Sanctions see Russians panic buy anti-depressants, sleeping pills - data

More in this section

Russian commander ‘killed by his own troops’ Russian commander ‘killed by his own troops’
Russia Ukraine War Russia may shift war aims as 300 reported dead in Ukraine theatre
Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, March 25? Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, March 25?
UkraineYouTubePlace: UK
YouTube removes account publishing hoaxes of UK ministers over Russia links

Sanctions see Russians panic buy anti-depressants, sleeping pills - data

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices