JK Rowling responds after Putin ‘references her in speech about cancel culture’

JK Rowling responds after Putin ‘references her in speech about cancel culture’

JK Rowling has responded to Vladimir Putin after he reportedly referenced her during a speech condemning ‘cancel culture’ in the West (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 16:08
Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

JK Rowling has responded to Vladimir Putin after he reportedly referenced her during a speech condemning “cancel culture” in the West.

Multiple media outlets reported the Russia president said the Harry Potter author had been cancelled “because she did not satisfy the demands of gender rights”.

He made the comments during what reports say was a televised meeting with Russian cultural figures, during which he also claimed Western countries were trying to cancel the works of composers Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Rachmaninoff.

Sharing an article about incarcerated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Twitter, Rowling wrote: “Critiques of Western cancel culture are possibly not best made by those currently slaughtering civilians for the crime of resistance, or who jail and poison their critics.”

The writer also shared the hashtag #IStandWithUkraine.

In a subsequent tweet, she detailed the work her Lumos charity is doing in the country.

“Children trapped in orphanages and other institutions are exceptionally vulnerable right now,” she said.

“Thank you so, so much to everyone who has already donated to Lumos’s Ukraine appeal.”

Rowling said she was personally matching all donations to the Lumos emergency appeal up to £1 million.

Putin is reported as saying: “They cancelled Joanne Rowling recently, the children’s author.

“Her books are published all over the world. Just because she did not satisfy the demands of gender rights.

“They are trying to cancel our country. I am talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia – this trend that is unfolding in a number of Western states.”

Rowling in June 2020 wrote an essay explaining how she was partly motivated to speak about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Critics have accused the writer of being transphobic, an allegation she strongly denies.

Her critics have included Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Read More

Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border

More in this section

Amusement Park Death Florida Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride
Russia Ukraine War US Europe Joe Biden visits US troops near Poland-Ukraine border
Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson had ‘frank and candid’ call with Chinese president about Ukraine
UkraineRowling#UkrainePlace: UKPlace: Scotland
A cloud of smoke rises from a burning oil depot in Jiddah (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Fire rages at oil depot in Saudi city hosting F1 race

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices