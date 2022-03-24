Volodymyr Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations on Thursday

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations on Thursday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on people around the world to come ‘to your squares, your streets’ to stand with Ukraine and against the war on Thursday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)
Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 03:30
Associated Press reporters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on people around the world to come “to your squares, your streets” to stand with Ukraine and against the war on Thursday.

He said in a late video address shot near the presidential offices in Kyiv that the war “breaks my heart, the hearts of all Ukrainians and every free person on the planet”. He called for people to visibly show their support for Ukraine starting from Thursday, exactly one month after Russia launched its invasion.

He said: “Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities. Come in the name of peace. Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life.

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard. Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, on the eve of a Nato summit, Mr Zelensky called on the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion.

“We ask that the alliance declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine,” he said.

Mr Zelensky will speak to the Nato summit by video, the president’s office said.

He appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face what he says are Russia’s efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them over to its side.

“We will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has sold out and betrayed us,” he said in an emotional speech. “Together we should not allow Russia to break anyone in Nato, the EU or G7, to break them and drag them to the side of war.”

Switching to Russian, Mr Zelensky appealed to Russians “to leave Russia so as not to give your tax money to the war”. Tens of thousands of Russians already have fled Russia since the war began, fearing the intensifying crackdown at home.

More in this section

Medicine stock People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests
Russia Ukraine War Up to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war – Nato
UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT Ukraine: What happened today, Wednesday, March 23?
RussiaPlace: International
Members of the UN Security Council rejected Russia’s resolution (John Minchillo/AP)

UN Security Council defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine crisis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices