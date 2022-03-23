Russian troops have committed war crimes, says US government

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia has committed war crimes (Kevin Lamarque/AP)

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 18:24
Associated Press Reporter

The Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine.”

He made the announcement as he travelled to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of Nato leaders.

We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities

The assessment was based on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, he said.

America’s top diplomat said the US would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He said: “We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities.

“Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centres, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded.”

He cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city of Mariupol and elsewhere.

<p>Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (Olivier Matthys/AP)</p>

Latest

