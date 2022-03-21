Ukraine: What happened today, Monday, March 21?

At least eight people have died after Russian forces bombed a shopping centre in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

In a post on its Telegram channel, it said: "As a consequence of the enemy missile strike and the resulting fire, a shopping mall was destroyed, windows in the nearby residential buildings and the vehicles parked in the vicinity were damaged."

It warned that the number of fatalities could rise, adding that the number of dead was based on preliminary information.

Lesia Vasylenko, a Ukrainian MP, shared a video of the aftermath of the bombing reportedly shot by her colleague:

#Kyiv #Podil the devastation of what was a shopping center . Just 15 minutes from center, the explosion lit up the sky last night. Still asking for that #NoFlyZoneOverUkraine video by a colleague MP pic.twitter.com/xfDicatNfo — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 21, 2022

A journalist from Agence France-Presse reported this morning that at least six bodies were laid out in front of the Retroville shopping mall in the north-western Podilskyi district in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s state emergency services said it received a call at 10.48pm on Sunday that a fire had broken out at several homes and floors of a shopping mall, saying “enemy shelling” had caused fires on several floors and set cars ablaze.

The 10-storey building was hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles in its car park and left a crater several metres wide. By Monday morning, the burnt-out mall was still smoking.

The US and Russia

Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to tell him that remarks by President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin had pushed bilateral ties to the brink of collapse.

President Biden said last week that Putin was a "war criminal" for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

"Such statements from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture," the ministry said in a statement.

The Kremlin earlier described the comments as "personal insults" against Putin.

The ministry also told Sullivan that hostile actions against Russia would receive a "decisive and firm response".

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.