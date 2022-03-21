Girl who sang Let It Go in Kyiv bomb shelter performs at Poland charity concert

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 14:37
Associated Press Reporter

The young Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing a hit song from the film Frozen in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed her country’s anthem live on stage at a charity concert in Poland, where she is now a refugee.

Thousands of people waved lights in the darkened stadium as seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych sang on Sunday evening.

She wore a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress and sang in the same clear voice that could be heard in a mobile phone video when she sang Let It Go from the bomb shelter.

Seven-year-old Amellia Anisovych, a refugee from Ukraine, at the fundraising concert in Lodz, Poland (Marian Zubrzycki/AP)

Amellia fled to Poland and is now with her grandmother and her brother, but her parents remain in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

An equivalent of more than 380,000 dollars (£288,000) was raised from viewers of the televised Together for Ukraine concert by Polish and Ukrainian artists at the Atlas Arena stadium in Lodz, central Poland.

Another 800,000 dollars (£606,000) was given by the organiser, TVN media group, which belongs to Discovery.

More in this section

Russia Crimea Reunification Anniversary Putin’s Russia blamed by Britain for hoax calls targeting Johnson’s Cabinet
Russia Ukraine War Mariupol First Person ‘The Russians were hunting us down’: Journalist’s account of fleeing Mariupol
Saudi Arabia warns over oil supplies after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels Saudi Arabia warns over oil supplies after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels
RussiaLetItGoDigitalPlace: International
Ethnic Rohingya women and children sit by a fire on a beach after their boat was stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh, Indonesia (Zik Maulana/AP)

Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide, says US

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices