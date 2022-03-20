Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend mass funeral of leading rabbi

Hundreds of thousands of mourners attend mass funeral of leading rabbi
Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak, Israel (Oded Balilty/AP)
Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 13:19
Associated Press reporters

Hundreds of thousands of people have attended the funeral of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi in a city in central Israel.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94, one of the most influential scholars in the country’s religious community, died on Friday.

One of few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust, Kanievsky was revered by many in the Jewish religious world.

The rabbi was laid to rest at Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city near Tel Aviv where he lived. Israeli media estimated that more than 350,000 people attended the funeral procession from his home to a nearby cemetery.

Police closed several roads in the densely populated Tel Aviv area for several hours, while other main routes were expected to be gridlocked.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend the funeral of Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky in Bnei Brak in Israel (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Aerial footage of the funeral showed enormous throngs of mourners, most dressed in the signature black suits and black hats typical of ultra-Orthodox men, filling Bnei Brak’s narrow streets around the late rabbi’s house.

The insular ultra-Orthodox community makes up about 12% of Israel’s 9.4 million people. They adhere to a stringent interpretation of Judaism, with a focus on Torah study and observance of tradition. Prominent rabbis such as Kanievsky play a significant role in community life.

Although he held no official position, Kanievsky was considered a major luminary in the non-Hassidic ultra-Orthodox world.

He came to public prominence at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when he instructed his followers that closing religious seminaries was more harmful than the virus. Later, he retreated from those claims as infections raged in densely populated Bnei Brak.

Kanievsky’s death was published on the front pages of nearly every newspaper in the country. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his death was “a great loss to the Jewish people”.

More in this section

Belgium Carnival Crash Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town
Vatican Pope Pope condemns ‘repugnant and cruel’ war in Ukraine
Iraq airstrikes UK dual national Morad Tahbaz returned to prison in Iran, says lawyer
funeralPlace: International
<p>Rishi Sunak said there should be ‘some degree of scepticism’ about progression in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia (Andrew Marienko/AP)</p>

Scepticism urged over peace talks as Ukraine stands firm on giving up territory

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices