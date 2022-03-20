Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town

Six killed as car hits revellers in Belgian town
A performer speaks on a phone in Strepy-Bracquenies, Belgium, after car slammed at high speed into a carnival (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 12:39
Associated Press

Six people were killed when a car crashed into revellers in a small town in southern Belgium.

A crowd of more than 150 people had gathered in Strepy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of a carnival which had been cancelled for the past two years due to coronavirus.

The local prosecutor’s office said it is in the early stages of an investigation but there is nothing to suggest a terror motive.

People walk home on a street in Strepy-Bracquenies, Belgium, after a car slammed at high speed into revellers, killing six people (Olivier Matthys/AP)

Ten people injured in the incident are said to be in a life-threatening condition.

Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio: “A car drove from the back at high speed. We have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

The driver of the car and a second person were arrested when the vehicle came to a halt following the crash.

The prosecutor’s office denied media reports that the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

Belgian interior minister Annelies Verlinden said: “What should have been a great party turned into a tragedy.”

King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo are expected to visit the area later on Sunday.

