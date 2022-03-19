Ukrainian journalist ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

Ukrainian journalist ‘kidnapped by Russian forces’

A journalist covering the Ukraine war has reportedly been kidnapped (Felipe Dana/AP)

Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 11:36
Associated Press Reporter

Russian security and military forces have been accused of kidnapping a Ukrainian journalist covering the war in the east and south of the country.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office alleged that Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, and the Russian military abducted the journalist of Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske on Tuesday in Berdyansk, an occupied port city in the south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The statement did not identify the journalist but went on to say that the reporter’s whereabouts are unknown and a criminal investigation has been launched.

Hromadske on Friday tweeted that they lost contact with reporter Victoria Roshchyna last week.

“As we learned from witnesses, at that time the journalist was in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk.

“On March 16, we learned that the day before (probably March 15), Victoria Roshchyna was detained by the Russian FSB. Currently, we do not know where she is,” the outlet tweeted.

The FSB and the Russian military haven’t yet commented on the allegations.

Read More

Dead buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Russia’s strategy of blockading Ukrainian cities will fail – Zelensky
Russia Ukraine War Crossroads City Russia fires hypersonic missile for first time during Ukraine war
Romania US Military Exercise Four US soldiers killed in plane crash during Nato exercise in Norway
Russiajournalist#UkrainePlace: International
<p>Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov</p>

Dead buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

  • 20
  • 21
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 44
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices