Disney ‘regrets’ performance by visiting school marching team

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World (John Raoux/AP)
Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 21:58
Associated Press

Officials at Walt Disney World said a performance by a visiting Texas school marching team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them”, does not reflect the Florida resort’s values.

The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the Indianettes “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place”, Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in a statement.

An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement said.

Ms Wahler said new measures have been implemented to prevent that from happening again. She did not elaborate.

In a video of the performance posted on Twitter, members of the team are seen tapping their hands over their mouths and whooping, as a drum pounds in the background, in what is stereotypically called a “war cry”.

Cortnie Schexnaider, director of the team, did not respond to a request for a comment.

