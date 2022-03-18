Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, March 18?

With Moscow trying to regain the initiative in a stalled campaign, Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far from Ukraine's battlefields.

More than three weeks since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion to subdue what he calls an artificial state undeserving of nationhood, Ukraine's elected government is still standing and Russian forces have not captured a single big city.

Russian troops have taken heavy losses while blasting residential areas to rubble, sending more than 3 million refugees fleeing.

Moscow denies it is targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to disarm its neighbour.

What happened in Ukraine today?

The UN migration agency said on Friday that nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country.

The estimates from the International Organisation for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war, which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.

Zinaida Pivtsova, 75, who fled the war in Ukraine, wipes tears inside a sports stadium of a high school in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, where refugees take shelter, on Friday March 18, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

UNHCR, in its latest figures released on Friday, said more than 3.2 million people have fled Ukraine.

Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday.

Jakob Kern, emergency coordinator for the crisis at the U.N. World Food Programme, said Ukraine's "food supply chain is falling apart. Movements of goods have slowed down due to insecurity and the reluctance of drivers".

WFP, which feeds people in global crisis zones, also buys nearly half of its wheat from Ukraine. Kern said the war has already driven global food prices to all time highs, and could cause "collateral hunger" in poor countries worldwide.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally in Moscow and praised his country’s troops on Friday as they pressed their lethal attacks on Ukrainian cities with shelling and missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin seen on the big screen as he delivers his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18, 2022, with a banner reading "For Russia" projected in the backgroud. Picture: Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Pool Photo via AP

“Shoulder to shoulder, they help and support each other,” Putin said in a rare public appearance since the invasion three weeks ago that made Russia an outcast among nations.

“We have not had unity like this for a long time,” he added to cheers from the crowd.

Moscow police said more than 200,000 people were in and around the Luzhniki stadium for the rally and concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula, seized from Ukraine.

President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond.

What happened in Ireland today?

The Foreign Affairs Minister is visiting Poland, a country that is hosting a significant proportion of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

Simon Coveney said further sanctions on Russia are being discussed at EU level.

Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney with Svetlana Zakharova, Ukraine at the 2022 Cork St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The Foreign Affairs Minister is visiting Poland, a country that is hosting a significant proportion of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the war. Picture: Darragh Kane

During his visit to the capital Warsaw, Mr Coveney will meet Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau to discuss the crisis at the country’s border.

He will also meet a representative of the UN refugee agency and members of the Irish community in Poland supporting refugees.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland has been told by her mother she is prepared to die in the war-torn country.

Russian troops are advancing on the area where they live but despite pleas by Larysa Gerasko, her 74-year-old mother is refusing to leave.

Their home is near the Chernihiv regional town of Pryluky, not far from the borders of both Belarus and the Russian Federation.